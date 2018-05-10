The Beach Boys join the Columbus Symphony May 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Udo Spreitzenbarth

Can’t make it to the beach this weekend? Get ready to have fun, fun, fun because the Beach Boys are pairing up with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra to play their summertime classics.

The Beach Boys’ current line-up is led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, as well as Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten. Johnston joined the line-up in 1965 as a replacement Glenn Campbell, who took over for Brian Wilson after his retirement from touring. Mike Love has co-written many of the Beach Boys’ most famous songs.

The Beach Boys are the first American pop band to reach a 50-year anniversary. They could have retired comfortably after their groundbreaking album Pet Sounds in 1966, one of the most ambitious pop-rock albums in the history of modern rock music. After this album dropped, the band released “Good Vibrations,” a track that took over 90 hours of tape to get the right sound and is lauded as one of the greatest songs of all time.

Even as they get farther from 1966, the Beach Boys are still performing their classic songs like “Kokomo,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls” and, of course, “Good Vibrations.” The Beach Boys recently celebrated their 50th anniversary and it doesn’t look like they are slowing down any time soon. They have averaged about 150 shows a year and continue to capture new fans of all ages.

The Columbus Symphony presents the Beach Boys on Saturday, May 12 at 8 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street). Tickets are $48-$78 and can be purchased at the CAPA ticket center, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.