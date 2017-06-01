The 2017 Rhythm on the River series begins June 2

×

× Expand MojoFlo

Families can enjoy a night of gospel, jazz and funk music as Rhythm on the River, Columbus Recreation and Parks District's annual summer concert series, kicks off at Bicentennial Park Friday, June 2.

This opening show will feature two bands, the Blind Boys of Alabama and MojoFlo. Of course, food and beverages will also be available for purchase beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Blind Boys of Alabama are five-time Grammy Award winners and are internationally-known legends in the world of gospel music. The group has been singing together since their childhood at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s. Their innovation in the genre has been celebrated by the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Local band MojoFlo features vocalist Amber Knicole among horns and percussion for a combination of rock, funk and jazz. The group has taken the stage with Joan Jett and KC and the Sunshine Band, and have performed at Independent’s Day and Nelsonville Music Festival, among others.

× Expand The Blind Boys of Alabama

The concert begins at Bicentennial Park at 7:30 p.m. and sales from food and beverage vendors begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the vendors will benefit the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department’s free food programs.

More information on Rhythm on the River and other Scioto Mile programming can be found at www.sciotomile.com.

× Catch the other Rhythm on the River shows: The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson and Hadden Sayers Band on June 23 at 7:30 p.m. The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson and Hadden Sayers Band on June 23 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Bluegrass with The Seldom Scene and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Bluegrass with The Seldom Scene and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. BalletMet on August 25 at 8 p.m. BalletMet on August 25 at 8 p.m.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.