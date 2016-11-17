The 2016 Columbus Zoo Wildlights brighten the season

× Expand Grahm S. Jones Wildlights 2015

The time is near, when everyone is filled with holiday cheer. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be showing off their Christmas spirit by hanging Christmas lights through Jan. 1. The annual Wildlights show, sponsored by AEP Ohio, features millions of LED lights as well as animated musical light shows. Santa will also be visiting with his reindeer and sleigh, bringing holiday cheer that the whole family can enjoy.

Starting Nov. 18, the zoo will open at 10 a.m. The Wildlights can be viewed Sunday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. The animated light show times and locations can be viewed in detail by clicking here.

The zoo will also have seasonal treats from its culinary kitchen, only available at Wildlights. The zoo offers private tours, which allow ticketholders to enjoy the peace and tranquility of Wildlights after regular guests have left the zoo. Certain animals will be on view in their outdoor habitat during Wildlights as well as indoor habitats like the reptile house and aquarium.

The zoo will be closed on Nov. 24 and Dec. 25 for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Wildlights show is included with admission, starting at $14 for general tickets and $8 for children and seniors for Franklin County residents. For those living outside Franklin County, general tickets start at $19, and $13 for children and seniors. Columbus Zoo members get in free.

Click here to view more information about dates and times of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Wildlights.

Ray Bruster is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.