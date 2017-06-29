The “Circle of Life” at the McConnell June 29-July 2

×

This weekend is a musical for kids, by kids.

Columbus Children’s Theatre is bringing to the stage a classic, Disney’s The Lion King KIDS. The performance, based off the 1994 film The Lion King, tells the epic story of the young lion prince Simba and his journey to become king. Now, the show has been adapted for a youth ensemble and is coming to the McConnell Arts Center.

The movie first found its way onto the stage in 1997 as a Broadway musical. Still playing, the musical is the No. 3 longest-running show on Broadway and has grossed more than $1 billion.

While The Lion King has always been a favorite among kids, this adaption gives children the chance to move from the audience to the stage. The story incorporates lessons of family, friendship and courage that resonate with actors and audiences alike. The show is a celebration of the circle of life.

The Columbus Children’s Theatre has prepared the Youth Ensemble of the Advanced Performance Academy to perform the one act show. The cast is made up of kids aged 8-11. The show lasts 30 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for children aged 5 and older.

The show plays Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2. Show times are Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m. The McConnell Arts Center is located at 777 Evening St. in Worthington.

The McConnell Arts Center is located at 777 Evening St. in Worthington, close to Thomas Worthington High School. For more information call 614.224.6672 or visit www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org. For ticketing information, click here.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.