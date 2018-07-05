Taylor Swift comes to the Shoe for her Reputation tour

Ten-time Grammy-winning artist, Taylor Swift, performs at the Ohio Stadium this Saturday, July 7.

Swift released her sixth studio album, Reputation, in November to unanimous positive reviews featuring hits “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Delicate” and “End Game.” The album has already won the 2018 Billboard Music Award for Best Selling Album, beating out Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar, and will likely get Swift more than a few Grammy nominations – and wins – this year.

So far, the tour has received rave reviews and has set a handful of records for venues. Swift has been playing a variety of songs on this tour spanning from the majority of her career, marking a change from her last few tours where she played almost exclusively new material. Many artists have stopped by on the tour as guests including Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan and Robbie Williams.

Both Charli XCX and Camila Cabello are openers for the tour. Charli XCX gained notability in pop with songs like “Fancy” and “Boom Clap,” and recently released three singles to go with the tour. Cabello, a former member of the group Fifth Harmony, who left in December 2016 to work on her solo career, has recently become a pop sensation with the release of her first album in January, Camila. The album features the singles “Havana” and “Never Be the Same” and earned her nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards for both Top New Artist and Top Female Artist.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 7 at the Ohio Stadium. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased here.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.