Taylor Swift’s Reputation Precedes Her at the Shoe

× Expand Photo by Evan Wehmeyer A giant cobra was revealed from behind the stage during Swift's performance of "Look What You Made Me Do."

“Since I was 16, I was making diaries. I’m so grateful that you guys read them,” Taylor said, regarding her career to the packed Ohio Stadium Saturday night. Swift’s show, with its 52 tractor trailers of equipment and staging and 30 trucks filled with steel frames, left an audience stunned in its grandeur.

Charli XCX opened the night with some of her hits like “Boom Clap” and “Fancy” to energize the crowd before Camila Cabello came out to perform a series of hits from her first solo album like “Never Be the Same” and “Havana” to an electric audience.

Taylor Swift began her two-hour set with “…Ready For It?” and “Gorgeous” from her newest album Reputation, released in November 2017. By the end of the night, the pop superstar had performed all 15 songs from her new album, but sprinkled in fan-favorite hits including “Style,” “Love Story,” “Long Live,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “Shake It Off.” For the latter Swift invited both opening acts, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, to join her on stage.

Swift also performed the song “Sparks Fly,” marking Columbus as the first, and likely only, place she has performed the fan favorite song during the Reputation Stadium Tour.

× Expand Photo by Evan Wehmeyer

Well-known for her theatrical style, Swift did not disappoint. White wristbands were handed out to all audience members that would flash and light up while Swift performed to create a beautiful patterned display such as a snake that slithered its way through the upper levels of Ohio Stadium.

Other theatrics included fireworks, pillars of fire, confetti, elaborate dance numbers and a giant snake emerging from behind the stage.

Swift utilized three separate stages during her performance. Beginning and ending on the main stage, she performed multiple songs on two side stages to allow for audience participation. A lighted carriage carried Swift through the air from the main stage to the first side stage.

For an epic finish, Swift traversed between the side stages, greeting fans as she was carried back to the main stage by another carriage fashioned as an enormous snake skeleton.

True to form, Swift interacted with the audience throughout her performance, thanking a variety of people, from the fans for being so supportive, to her roughly 250-person team that makes each performance possible to opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX for their performances.

× Expand Photo by Evan Wehmeyer Swift performs "Shake It Off" with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello

The crowd witnessed firsthand the funny, sweet personality that millions of fans have fallen in love with over the last dozen years, with Swift offering a variety of tongue-in-cheek statements that served as transitions between songs.

Swift connected with her audience through multiple stripped-down acoustic numbers on both the guitar and piano.

In the end, Swift’s performance left the audience satiated. Her team clearly put in a lot of work, with Swift herself having improved on her vocal work compared to previous tours, making this tour commonly referred to as her best yet by loyal fans. You can follow the rest of the Reputation Stadium World Tour here on her website.

Columbus Reputation Tour Set List:

Charli XCX

“Boom Clap”

“I Love It”

“Break The Rules”

“Unlock It”

“Boys”

“5 In The Morning”

“Fancy”

Camila Cabello

“Never Be The Same”

“Control”

“Inside Out”

“All In My Head”

“Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” (Interlude)

“Consequences”

“In The Dark”

“Into It”

“Havana”

Taylor Swift

“…Ready For It?”

“I Did Something Bad”

“Gorgeous”

“Style” / “Love Story” / “You Belong With Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

“End Game”

“King of My Heart”

“Delicate”

“Shake It Off” w/ Charli XCX and Camila Cabello

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied” (Acoustic)

“Sparks Fly” (Acoustic)

“Blank Space”

“Dress”

“Bad Blood” / “Should’ve Said No”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Long Live” / “New Year’s Day”

“Getaway Car”

“Call It What You Want To”

“Never Getting Back Together” / “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

