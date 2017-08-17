Student and faculty work at the MAC thru Oct. 15

×

× Expand 'Ari and Sibyl' by Mary Pat Turner

On Aug. 17, students and teachers come together to show their work on the same level for the McConnell Arts Center’s annual Faculty and Student Show.

Through Oct. 15, 10 faculty members showcase 25 of their pieces and 37 students will present 72, with much of the work for sale. Come early to catch your favorites before they’re gone. The McConnell will host an opening reception to meet the artists on Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibition will present works from a variety of mediums, including ceramics, painting, drawing and film.

“You can’t look at the work of either faculty or students and not be inspired,” says Jon Cook, executive director of the McConnell. “Our faculty has a combined experience spanning hundreds of years, and we are lucky enough to have them share their talents with us.”

The Faculty and Student Show is a free exhibition running from Aug. 17 through Oct. 15 at the McConnell Arts Center, located at 777 Evening St. in Worthington. Visitors are welcome Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m. Click here for more information about the exhibition and the McConnell Arts Center.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor.