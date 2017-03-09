STOMP stops at the Palace Theatre March 10-12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steve McNicholas

Banging garbage can lids together and stomping around in big boots may sound like a strange spectacle, but this eight-person percussion group knows how to make some pretty cool beats in some unconventional ways.

March 10-12, STOMP is coming to the Palace Theatre and they won’t go unheard. This returning hit, The Rhythm of New York, features noises made by matchboxes, brooms, paint cans, inner tube, Zippo lighters, hubcaps, brooms and more. Plus, some sections of the show have been updated and two completely new routines have been added to create a more percussive experience.

According to the STOMP website, the show began in 1991 in Brighton, U.K. where it first premiered at the Edinburg Fringe Festival, and by 1995 the group was touring in the U.S. Since then, STOMP has performed at the Academy Awards, Bill Clinton’s Millennium Celebration, they have been featured on numerous television shows and have created a couple award-winning IMAX films.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steve McNicholas

Show times range; there will be one performance on Friday at 8 p.m., two on Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and two on Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Don’t forget that Sunday, March 12 marks the beginning of daylight savings time, so don’t forget to spring forward or you’ll miss this international sensation.

All ages are allowed and tickets for the tour begin at $28 and can be purchased online or via phone call. For more information on tickets and STOMP visit www.capa.com or www.stomponline.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.