Stevie Nicks comes to Nationwide Arena March 17

Spend your St. Patrick’s Day with the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

Singer-songwriter and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks will be taking the Nationwide Arena stage on March 17 with English rock band The Pretenders as her special guests.

The Grammy Award-winning artist expanded the North American stops on her 24 Karat Gold tour due to popular demand. The set lists includes songs from her most recent albums, In Your Dreams and 24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault.

Nicks is known for hits such as “Landslide” and “Edge of Seventeen.” She has sold more than 140 million albums, and has appeared in episodes of FX’s American Horror Story: Coven. With eight Grammy solo nominations, she holds the record for most nominations for Best Female Rock Vocal without a win. As a member of Fleetwood Mac Nicks won a 1978 Grammy Award for Rumours (Album of the Year). She was inducted into Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1998.

She has been the inspiration for many renowned recording artists, such as Mary J. Blige, the Dixie Chicks, and Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

The Pretenders are known for their hits such as “Forever Young,” a Bob Dylan cover, “I’ll Stand By You” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.” The band’s founding member, Chrissie Hynde, moved to London in 1973, but has Ohio roots – she was born in Akron in 1951.

To buy your tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com. For more details on the venue, visit www.nationwidearena.com.

Hannah Bealer is an editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.