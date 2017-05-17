Steve Martin, Martin Short hit the Ohio Theatre May 21

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

On May 21, expect a night of bring-down-the-house laughter from living comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The pair are teaming up to take the Ohio Theatre for their An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life tour. You can expect some nostalgia, but certainly not just the same old.

Martin and Short became known as two of three parts of a whole when the two, along with Chevy Chase, starred in a Saturday Night Live skit called Three Amigos. A 1986 movie of the same name followed, in which the trio travels to Mexico to shoot a silent film. The villagers in the small Mexican town mistake the amigos for real heroes, putting them in a bind.

Though just two of the Three Amigos will be visiting Columbus on May 21, expect just as many laughs. Martin and Short have honed their skills throughout the years, even making brief appearances on SNL here and there.

Martin and Short will be joined by North Carolina-based bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers. The band has become known through their association with Steve Martin, and through their 2013 Grammy Award win for Best Bluegrass Album, for their album Nobody Knows You. Martin began performing with Steep Canyon Rangers after co-writing and recording Love Has Come for You with singer-songwriter Edie Brickell.

Don’t miss An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life; the title may say otherwise, but we’re sure you’ll at least remember it for a few years down the road. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre on May 21. Click here for more information. For tickets, visit TicketMaster, visit the CAPA ticket office, or click here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.