Standard Hall sets the standard with a new brunch menu

× Expand Homemade cheddar biscuits & gravy. Photo courtesy of Standard Hall.

Premiering Jan. 14, Standard Hall will offer brunch starting Saturday and Sunday. Since its grand opening in June 2016, the establishment has been gaining popularity in the Columbus community. Standard Hall is the newest restaurant and bar concept from the owners of Short North Pint House and Forno Kitchen + Bar, serving craft beer, fresh cocktails and made-from-scratch food.

If you have not had the chance to stop in and warm up from the cold with their Nashville hot sandwiches, hand-tossed pizzas, or newest menu item, braised buffalo chicken dip served with fresh tortilla chips, this weekend's newest brunch addition is sure to hit the spot.

The large patio welcomed crowds in the fall, but the neighborhood hangout is turning attention to their brunch since leaking photos of mouthwatering menu items on social media at the start of the New Year. It may have been dark and rainy this week, but make sure to start your weekend out right by treating yourself to Standard Hall's delicious homemade cheddar biscuits and gravy, Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast sticks, cold brew cocktails, and the “best bloody bar” you have ever seen.

And don’t miss out on CityScene Magazine’s January/February edition launch party! Standard Hall will host the launch party on Jan. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All are invited to join CityScene for great food, delicious drinks and good company. Don’t miss Standard Hall’s happy hour from 3-6 p.m. for $3 canned beers and $5 shared items.

For more information, visit www.standardhall.com.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer.