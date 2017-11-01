Spanish Flamenco Festival dances to Ohio Nov. 3-4

× Expand Photo courtesy of GMD Three B029_C017_0504P9 Jason Vieaux

The 2017-2018 performance season at CAPA continues with an evening of sultry Spanish passion and exoticism on Nov. 3-4 as Grammy Award winning guitarist Jason Vieaux and flamenco dancer Griset Damas joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Rossen Milanov.

About the performers:

Jason Vieaux is considered to be among today’s classical guitar elites, as his style far exceeds the norms of classical music. He keeps a rigid schedule of performing, teaching and recording commitments across North America and abroad as well.

Griset Damas is a Havana, Cuba born dancer who studied ballet from the ages of 6-18. Damas eventually became a member of the Spanish Ballet of Havana as a soloist. She moved to Columbus in 2014 where she established UWILLDANCE, the only flamenco studio in the state.

Rossen Milanov currently works as music director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Austrias in Spain. Milanov is known for his presence and collaborations across the globe with a number of different orchestras and players, including the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma.

To get the weekend started, guests are invited to join Christopher Purdy in the theatre at 7 p.m. for a brief talk about the music that will be played throughout the evening.

The evening itself will cover a wide variety of sound and genres ranging from the Iberian Peninsula (Spain, Portugal, Andorra) from flamenco to zarzuela. Arrangements of Falla’s El Amor Brujo Suite, Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra, Albéniz’s Chants d’Espagne and Chapi’s La Revoltosa: Preludio will be performed.

Aside from performances, as part of CSO’s Subject Matter lecture series, Rebecca Haidt, Associate Professor of Spanish at The Ohio State University, will speak on casticismo (a tendency among Spanish speakers to stick to cultural roots) and national identity in Spanish music, art and culture.

Once the music concludes, all are welcomed to stay for a lobby fiesta featuring plenty of Spanish dance and music.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939or (800) 745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.