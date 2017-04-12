Soul singer Morgan James is in Columbus April 14

×

× Expand Photo by Akshay Bhoan

If you’re busy this Friday night, you might want to clear your schedule. For one night only, powerhouse soul singer, songwriter and actress, Morgan James is coming to Columbus on her Reckless Abandon Tour.

Following the April 7 release of her second studio album, Reckless Abandon, James is on tour and ready to sing her heart out. Presented by CAPA, this soul-filled evening will be performed at the Lincoln Theatre at 8 p.m.

Throughout her career, James has added her own style on her covers of Prince’s “Call My Name,” Hall & Oats’ “She’s Gone” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.” She also recorded the soulful duet, “Let Me Keep You,” with Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper, which can be heard on Hunter. Hunter also includes the powerful melody “Fed Up on You” and the sorrowful ballad “Say the Words.”

And what you hear on both of her studio albums is 100 percent James. She says she is proud that none of her music involved vocal tuning. She also sang her own background vocals and harmonies, creating a powerful sound of pure soul throughout her work.

So, if you’re ready for some original and new-styled soul, stop by the CAPA ticket center. Morgan James will perform at the Lincoln Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Tickets range from $25 to $30 and can be purchased at the CAPA ticket center, all Ticketmaster outlets or via phone call.

For more information on tickets visit www.capa.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer.