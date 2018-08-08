Smashing Pumpkins reunites in Columbus Aug. 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Olivia Bee

Get ready for some smashing alternative rock music this weekend, the Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Columbus Aug. 11.

Titled the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, this is the group’s first tour in nearly 20 years. Featuring the founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, the group is teaming up with the indie rock band Metric for an epic tour.

Not only will the Smashing Pumpkins be celebrating its 30th anniversary of its 1988 formation, the tour will feature an array of its old-school music. Rock out to songs from the group’s debut album, Gish, along with hits from Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore and Machina.

Being one of the most successful and critically acclaimed music groups of the 1990s, missing this show may be quite the miss.

The Smashing Pumpkins are playing at the Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by clicking here.

A Smashing History

In 1988, the Smashing Pumpkins began jamming out in the Windy City. From there, success came fast, with the release of Gish in 1991 and mainstream acknowledgement in years following: 1993’s four-time multi-platinum album, Siamese Dream and 1995’s 10-time multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Today, the Grammy, MTV, VMA and American Music award-winning group has nine studio albums and have sold more than 30 million records.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.