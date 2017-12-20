Sherrie Gallerie’s 'Intimate' exhibition ends Dec. 24

× Expand Claire Prenton, Lily of the Valley Lidded Container, porcelain, 12 x 9 x 6 in

Observing and or purchasing the works Intimate at Sherrie Gallerie is wrapping up this weekend, specifically Dec. 24.

The exhibition features sculptures, paintings, blown glass, ceramics and other works of fine art by 19 different artists.

Claire Prenton, one of the featured artist, is a British ceramist who currently lives in Cincinnati. Her works are intricate, texturized pieces such as vases, containers and cups with nature-inspired themes of flowers, ocean coral or birds.

According to the Sherrie Gallerie website, Prenton says she tries to “capture the essence of the subject, believing that it is the life and narrative in each piece that’s important.” Prenton says the imperfections “are the most appealing, as they give the piece a life energy.”

Another artist is William Ortman, a Columbus College of Art and Design fine arts alumnus whose focus is colorful, uniquely-shaped blown glass vases. According to Ortman’s website, his desire to work with glass gives him the opportunity to play with colors, as glass allows many palette variations.

Ortman’s works have organic influences, including patterns of shells.

On his website, Ortman writes, “Though I make many pieces, each one is a unique creation requiring intense concentration and often great skill to produce. I think of these pieces as part of an overall progression, each having their own potential, but also being a step towards creating improved versions of them.”

For Leah Wong, featuring a collection titled Delicious Series at Sherrie Gallerie, her creations required detailed cutting of children’s book pages. According to Wong’s website, these current installments derive from traditional Chinese methods.

Apart from paper cutting, Wong has created paintings and other art forms, and says her work “explores volume, void, and light and shadow in transformation. The open-ended lines and space create a dialogue between cultures and concepts.”

Sherrie Gallerie is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. For more information on Intimate and the other featured artists, visit www.sherriegallerie.com/intimate.

