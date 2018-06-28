Shadowbox opens Sex, Love, & Rock ‘n’ Roll June 28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buzz Crisafulli

Shadowbox Live presents Sex, Love, and Rock ‘n’ Roll, a comedy sketch show with Shadowbox’s well-known phenomenal rock music for everyone to remember.

Opening on Thursday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m., Sex, Love, and Rock ‘n’ Roll is a live satirical show about alien abductions, reality TV and awkward teenagers, as well as surviving love and relationships in our modern age.

The show features classic rock ‘n’ roll songs from Prince, Evanescence, the Beastie Boys, Van Halen, Pink and ZZ Top for all to sing along.

Comedy writers at Shadowbox Live were inspired by Cher and Keith Richards, helping curate the madness of the show and the perfect combination of a sexy and fun-loving performance that can appeal to young adults, but also to an older generation.

Shadowbox Live is generously supported by Greater Columbus Arts Council, Columbus Arts Prize, and the Ohio Arts Council. A Columbus cornerstone with nearly 30 years of performances in the city, Shadowbox Live has received acclaim for its hilarious writing, stunning music and singular choreography. The production company has taken home many awards, including CityScene Magazine’s Best Theater Troupe category in its Best of the ’Bus Awards 2018 and Theater of the Year in Broadway World.

General admission tickets for Sex, Love, and Rock ‘n’ Roll are available starting at $25 and student, senior, and military tickets start at 20 dollars, both varying in price depending on the night. The show runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 28-Sept. 8.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.