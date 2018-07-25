Shadowbox shows students off in Rock Arts Bootcamp

From July 16-27, Shadowbox Live puts a group of high school and college age students through their rigorous Rock Arts Bootcamp. Students learn the four skills of vocal and music performance, dance, sketch comedy acting and arts administration, along with life skills such as teamwork, perspective, honesty and tough love. The boot camp participants show off those skills in their performance this Friday, July 27.

The two-week program is broken down into two parts, each lasting one week. The first week focuses on honing the members’ abilities and teaching them new skills, ending with each member performing for their peers and instructors. From there, the instructors decide how each student will participate in the show.

The second week is spent rehearsing every aspect of the show. While a student is rehearsing their part, the others observe and take notes with observations and apply it to their own performances. The students are engaged in the rehearsal process very thoroughly by the instructors.

Friday marks the day that all the elements will be put together into a single performance. The students run through the show and perform a full dress rehearsal before a paying audience sees the production.

The show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27 at Shadowbox Live. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit their website, www.shadowboxlive.org.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.