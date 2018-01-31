Shadowbox Live produces an 'Epic' performance

× Expand Photos courtesy of Shadowbox Live Epic

This weekend, Shadowbox Live continues what they are calling their most Epic performance yet. In celebration of the New Year, Shadowbox Live is taking the best sketches and songs from their early 1990s shows and putting it all together on the 2018 stage.

Epic features original sketch comedy and rock songs that embody quick-witted and fast-paced humor. Critics are claiming the piece as one of the best shows the troupe has ever performed.

What sketches and songs will they include? Go and find out! Though Shadowbox Live is not releasing the names of their revived classics, they promise that the show will live up to its name.

Located in the Brewery District, Shadowbox Live stars as an entertainment destination to Columbus natives and tourists alike. Offering not only sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll shows, Shadowbox Live encourages its audience to arrive early and purchase food and drink from its full bar and bistro. So settle in this weekend with a nice dinner and a glass of wine and enjoy the best of the best in the troupe’s performance of Epic!

Epic will perform at the Shadowbox Live Theatre (503 S. Front St.) Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. through March 17. Tickets are $25 - $40 at the Shadowbox Live Theatre box office (503 S. Front St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 416-7625.

More from Shadowbox:

Frost Street Funk

Through Feb. 15

Wednesdays and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The Dream

Feb. 8 through May 13

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Which One’s Pink?

Feb. 22 through May 10

Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer.