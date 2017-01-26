Shadowbox Live presents the music of Bowie & Prince

× Expand Buzz Crisafulli

The fires of 2016 snatched away some of the world’s best artists, and few have been more influential than Prince and David Bowie. Starting Jan. 26, you can step back into the legends’ primes with Evolutionaries, the newest show by Shadowbox Live.

It is no surprise that the cast of Evolutionaries has chosen to celebrate both Prince and David Bowie. They were colossal forces behind many of the evolutions and revolutions of pop culture in the ’80s and ’90s. Over the past four decades, the two icons have both followed and created trends in music, fashion and even film across the U.S. and Europe.

David Bowie’s prolific musical career began with the pop-rock single “Space Oddity” in 1969. His musical – and fashion – style continued to morph over the years, from the glam rock of the 1972 The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and 1976 The Spiders from Mars to the techno of the more recent 1997 album Earthling. Bowie was writing and producing new music until the very end, releasing the album Blackstar just two days before his death on January 10, 2016. Blackstar was his 25th studio album. Bowie also starred in many films, including the 1976 science fiction drama The Man Who Fell to Earth and the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth.

Though Prince’s career was slightly shorter than Bowie’s, his work was equally influential around the world, and even more so in the U.S. His style ranged from classic rock and pop to funk, R&B, and even folk music. He was known most for experimenting with and blending these many genres to create a unique and expansive style of his own. It is almost impossible to place any of his music within a single genre. Prince released a whopping 37 albums during his more than 40 years in the industry. Some of his most popular hits include “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.”

Throughout his life, Prince also supported many different social causes through his music and influence. In the years before his death he advocated for black youth by supporting hackathons for kids with limited income.

The cast of Evolutionaries has clearly taken on a challenge in paying tribute to two of the most energetic, daring and progressive figures of the last 50 years. Come and watch the show to enjoy the classic tunes and stories surrounding these musicians.

Evolutionaries runs until May 25 and will show primarily on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. However, in upcoming weekends, there will be special showings on the Sundays of Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets run from $20 to $25.

