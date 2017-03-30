Shadowbox Live presents Guilty Pleasures thru June 3

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buzz Crisafulli

A strong fusion of sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll makes for wild nights at Shadowbox Live’s new show, Guilty Pleasures. The troupe’s spring show features live comedy and music centered on the habits that people don’t want to admit they enjoy. The show will be performed through June 3.

Have you ever eaten an entire gallon of ice cream, then promptly hid the container? Is there a TV show that you only watch when you’re alone in the house? Or perhaps there are more embarrassing routines up your sleeve. If so, this show is for you.

The sketches will divulge the guilty pleasures of a wide range of characters by means of Internet history, recurring dreams and hot gossip, hot off the presses. And don’t forget about Shadowbox’s rock ‘n’ roll during these masterful sketches. Experience a night of nostalgia as the cast combines the hilarity with some highly relevant tunes, such as “Dirty Little Secret” by the All-American Rejects and “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne.

“We’re having a lot of fun rehearsing this show,” says Executive Producer Julie Klein. “While there are always challenges to producing original material, the theme of Guilty Pleasures really plays to our strengths. It’s silly, sexy, fresh and fun.”

Guilty Pleasures will continue its run through June 3rd on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets range from $25-$40 and can be found at shadowboxlive.com. Decreased prices are available for students, seniors and the military.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer.