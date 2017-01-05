Shadowbox Live performs Body Heat through March 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

The dreadful winter blues are well underway after the busy holiday season, so what better way to spice up the night with the steamy performance, Body Heat?

Showcasing at Shadowbox Live, what better topic to poke fun at than sex? Body Heat features several comedy acts and a diverse playlist will be incorporated into the acts and performed by Shadowbox’s house band BillWho? This alluring performance opens Jan. 5.

From a couple experiencing yoga class for the first time to a young man asking his date to his first prom, audience members can always expect the hilarious and the relatable from a Shadowbox show. And, of course, great dancing, costuming and music.

The shows playlist correlates with the sex, love and relationship theme of Body Heat. Songs like “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, an up-beat contemporary funk hit, and classics like “Sex Machine” by James Brown will rock the theater.

Shadowbox Live is located in the Brewery District downtown. Beginning in 1988, the company quickly gained popularity from the community with talent-filled performances. After a fire destroyed the first theater and multiple relocations following, Shadowbox Live opened the current theater on Front Street in 2011.

Body Heat show times are weekend exclusive and will run until March 18. Thursday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40. For more information and to make ticket reservations, click here.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.