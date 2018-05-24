Shadowbox Live pays tribute to Pink Floyd May 27

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live Which One's Pink

Shadowbox Live slams into memorial weekend with a performance of Which One’s Pink?, a show paying tribute to rock juggernaut Pink Floyd.

The show is split in two parts, the first showing the build into Pink Floyd’s stardom through the eyes of founder Syd Barrett. The second act pays homage to their groundbreaking album Dark Side of the Moon and pairs it with a live interpretation of The Wizard of Oz. This is based off of the theory that when played at the same time, Dark Side of the Moon syncs up with The Wizard of Oz. Normally, this show is performed at Shadowbox’s regular location, but this weekend only it will be performed outside at the Columbus Commons on May 27. The show is free.

Which One’s Pink? was first brought to the stage by Shadowbox 2015, but the theater company brought it back after the success of some of their more recent tribute shows. Last year they performed Bigger Than Jesus, a tribute to the Beatles, and the year before that Joe Cocker: Mad Dog and Englishman. More recently, however, Shadowbox paid tribute to the late legends Prince and David Bowie with Evolutionaries.

Shadowbox Live continues their 2018-19 season with Down and Dirty, a rock and roll show, and The Dream, inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech and other moments during the Civil Rights era. Shadowbox also presents an original musical about the combined struggle we have with a common enemy. F*ck Cancer: The Musical opens June 14. They continue their season with Sex, Love, and Rock ‘n’ Roll, opening June 28. It’s exactly what you think it is.

Shadowbox Live presents Which One’s Pink? on Sunday, May 27 at the Columbus Commons. The show is free and starts at 6 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but leave your coolers at home, because food trucks and a bar will be available.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.