Shadowbox Live kicks off fall with The Rocking Dead

Shadowbox Live continues their first performance series of the fall season this weekend with The Rocking Dead, a combined sketch comedy and rock and roll show.

Shadowbox Live is a non-profit performance ensemble and the largest resident theater company in the United States, situated right in downtown Columbus.

The Rocking Dead opened on Aug. 31, and will continue to run on select Friday and Saturday evenings through Nov. 11. Friday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays feature a full-length performance at 7:30 p.m. as well as The Rocking Dead Nightcap, an hour-long performance beginning at 10:30 p.m.

The Rocking Dead uses situational comedy to poke fun at everything from zombies and monsters to politics. The performance will feature comedy sketches intermingled with live rock and roll, creating a dark but fun vibe for audiences. Shadowbox is well-known in Columbus for its fantastic costuming, performers and music, all topped off by major laughs, and this show will not disappoint.

Additional performances for Shadowbox’s fall season include Bigger than Jesus, a performance that will take the audience through the life and times of the Beatles which will run from Sept. 10-24. On Sept. 3, Shadowbox took the stage at the Columbus Commons to perform a one-night-only show of Bigger than Jesus, so if you missed the open-air production, you can’t miss it when it retakes the Shadowbox stage.Coming soon, Shadowbox will also feature Circle of Blood, a tale of vengeance inspired by New York Times best-selling graphic novel, Kabuki, which combines live action with video excerpts from the graphic novel, and will run from Sept. 29-Nov. 5.

Tickets for all Shadowbox Live performances range from $25-$40. Student, senior and military discounts still apply. For more information, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Emily Real is a contributing writer.