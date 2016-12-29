Shadowbox Live hosts two New Year’s Eve events

× Expand Photo by Vickie Daniels, courtesy of Shadowbox Live

They say two is better than one.

This New Year’s Eve, Columbus’ famed theater company, Shadowbox Live, will host two separate celebrations: one at its Backstage Bistro, and another inside the theater.

Inside, Shadowbox’s house band, BillWho?, will perform more than two hours of live rock and dance music while the Urban Jazz Coalition will perform two hours of live jazz music.

Both celebrations will include an appetizer, dinner and dessert banquet with a space for dancing, along with a classic countdown, party favors and a champagne toast. A cash bar will also be available.

“These are two different parties, so you can choose the one that suits you best,” Marketing Director Julie Klein says.

Tickets for New Year’s Eve at Shadowbox Live are $100 per person, or $180 per couple. Seating begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for New Year’s Eve at the Backstage Bistro are $60 per person, and seating begins at 9:30 p.m.

Shadowbox’s New Year’s Eve menu includes a field greens salad, brie chicken, tri color potatoes, beef with a creamy horseradish sauce and assorted breads and butter. Vegetarian and gluten free options are available by request.

For menu options and more information, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

With more than 500 shows produced each year, Shadowbox Live is the largest resident theater company in America. For more than 20 years, the nonprofit has produced shows that range from sketch comedy and original rock operas to traditional Broadway musicals and dance shows.

Hannah Bealer is an editor. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.