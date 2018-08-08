Shadowbox Live displays its 'Desire' starting Aug. 9

× Expand Photo by Buzz Crisafulli

Shadowbox Live presents Desire starting Aug. 9, a dance show about love, lust and passion between famous literary figures.

Desire is choreographed by Katy Psenicka and brings to life famous literary characters with contemporary dances from the perspective of two literature professors working on a project together. The story is woven together by writer Jimmy Mak.

The show moves through the most intimate love stories in literature, from Gatsby and Daisy from The Great Gatsby, Romeo and Juliet, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and more. As the English teachers discuss, will they fall in love? Or is reality too far from fiction?

As this is primarily a dance show, the focus is on the literary love stories and their passion. This show features modern music to showcase the couples, such as “Crazy” by Postmodern Jukebox and “Criminal” by Fiona Apple for Scarlett O’Hara, Rhett Butler and Ashley Wilkes, and “Masochism Tango” by Tom Lehrer and “Love Me Dead by Ludo” for Morticia and Gomez Addams. Lancelot, Guenivere and King Arthur dance to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay and “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal.

Shadowbox continues its season with F#(k Cancer: The Musical, which runs Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. until Aug. 26. Their other production, Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll runs on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. until Sept. 8.

Desire opens on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and runs on select Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday and Thursday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and student, senior and military discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased at www.shadowboxlive.org or by calling 614-416-7625.

