Shadowbox Live’s last Holiday Lunchbox on Dec. 22

We’re well into the holiday season and, once again, Shadowbox Live is celebrating in their own merry, hilarious way. The Holiday Lunchbox, which began in Dec. 5 and will run through Dec. 22, promises everything that Shadowbox has been come to be known for.

The 45-minute matinee features holiday-themed sketch comedy, music from the last 25 years of Holiday Lunchbox tradition and, returning again this year to provide an important musical element of the show, the Snow Bunnies.

The Holiday Lunchbox is Shadowbox’s companion show to their regular Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox’s longest-running show with more than 25 years under its belt.

“There are two great things about our Holiday Lunchbox,” says Julie Klein, Shadowbox’s executive producer. “One, it’s a bite-sized show. You can stop in for an hour, grab lunch, laugh and relax, then go about your day no problem. … And two, the songs and sketches are always picked from our best and most popular of the past, so you know you’re getting a killer show for a very low price.”

Tickets for the Thursday, Dec. 21 show at 1 p.m. are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and members of the military. Tickets to the final show on Friday, Dec. 22 are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and members of the military.

Celebrate the holiday season with Shadowbox Live:

Cratchit

Through Dec. 23

Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m.

Holiday Hoopla

Through Dec. 30

Select Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Select Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at Shadowbox Live

Sunday, Dec. 31, show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $100 each

New Year’s Eve at the Bistro

At the Backstage Bistro with the Urban Jazz Coalition

Sunday, Dec. 31, show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $60 each

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.