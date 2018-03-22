Shadowbox Live’s ‘Down and Dirty' runs thru June 16

Beginning March 22, Shadowbox Live will showcase a variety of comedic sketches celebrating everyone’s favorite topic – the birds and the bees.

No longer following the Christmas show Holiday Hoopla, this annual sex-themed performance premieres in the midst of Shadowbox Live’s season. With the desire to produce their best winter performances to date, Shadowbox Live moved this annual show, having it succeed their meta-media project, The Dream.

Down and Dirty celebrates sex in more comedic ways than one could think of, with raunchy humor and edgy sketches performed throughout the evening. In addition, this show features a variety of new characters and rock ‘n’ roll music. A performance that is anything but clean, Down and Dirty is sure to please all who attend, though we recommend leaving the kids at home.

Shadowbox Live, Columbus’ largest resident ensemble theater company, has thrived in the community for over 20 years. With a twist on the term “live” experience, this organization performs in over 500 shows per year, with each show embodying its own flair and style unique to the organization. With generous support from different art organizations in the community, Shadowbox Live is sure to produce and perform a show you will never forget.

Don’t miss this flirtatious event as Shadowbox Live presents Down and Dirty at their Brewery District theater. Multiple showtimes are available each Thursday, Friday and Saturday through June 16. Tickets range from $30-$40 with special pricing for students, seniors and military personnel. Dinner is also available for purchase throughout the show, with a wide variety of meals and drinks to choose from. More information on tickets, showtimes and reservations can be found here.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.