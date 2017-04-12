Shadowbox does Rock of Ages through August 27

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

Running April 13 through August 27, take a ride down the Sunset Strip and join Shadowbox Live as it presents the biggest hair and hits of the ’80s in Rock of Ages. The Broadway musical follows two of Sunset Strip’s most excited wannabes through Drew and Sherrie, both still young and hopeful newcomers to the blinding lights of Hollywood.

Drew is drawn to the world of rock ‘n’ roll while Sherrie dreams of becoming a successful actor. The two work at a diner that is soon threatened by an impending demolition by two Germans who hope to repave the strip with more morally upstanding businesses. Can these two star-struck youths and their friends make their dreams come true, or will their hopes be dashed just like the planned rubble of the strip?

Watch this tale of love, lust, and desperation unfold via the emotional rollercoasters of the most popular songs of the ’80s.

“Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical,” says Julie Klein, the executive producer and director of the show. “It’s filled with well-known classic rock from the era, from Pat Benatar to Styx to Journey to Bon Jovi.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

But it wouldn’t be a night at Shadowbox without a heaping plate of the company’s celebrated humor. Expect everything from fourth wall breaks to slapstick in this comedic musical.

“Comedy and rock ‘n’ roll are what we do best,” says Klein. “And we can’t wait to share this production with our fans.”

Rock of Ages premiers at Shadowbox Live’s Brewery District theater Thursday, April 13. The show will also run on Thursday, April 20 and will continue through August 27, playing on select Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for regular entry and $20 for students, seniors and military.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.