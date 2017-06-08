Shadowbox brings the best of 2017 through Aug. 26

×

Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

Summer is here, and for fans of Shadowbox Live, that means one thing; Best of Shadowbox Live is back.

This production, which runs from June 8 through Aug. 26, packs all the best of Shadowbox Live’s 2016-17 season into one, two-hour show. It will feature several favorites, such as sketches and songs from Scandalous (spring 2016), The Shadow Zone (fall 2016), and Body Heat (winter 2017).

“Best of always gives us an opportunity to take audience favorite sketches and fine-tune them,” says Jimmy Mak, head writer for Shadowbox Live. “The show is fast-paced and the sketches are crisp.”

Fan-favorite sketch The Twilight Zone: I Was a Teenage Basic White Girl, from the production The Shadow Zone, features the main character telling the terrifying tale of a patronizing couple, a mysterious pumpkin spiced latte and a seemingly harmless basic white girl.

The show opens June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brewery District Theatre, 503 S. Front St. Shows are held at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, and both 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Saturdays. It will run through Aug. 26. Tickets start at $25. More information about Best of Shadowbox Live and other shows can be found at www.shadowboxlive.org.

× More from Shadowbox Live: Evolutionaries: Select Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 21. Evolutionaries: Select Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 21. The Lunchbox: Select Fridays at 1 p.m. through Aug. 25. The Lunchbox: Select Fridays at 1 p.m. through Aug. 25. Rock of Ages: Select Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Aug. 27. Rock of Ages: Select Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Aug. 27.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer.