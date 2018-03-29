Second City performs at Lincoln Theatre March 29-30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tim Schmidt From left: Emily Fightmaster, Carley Moseley

An original performance ensuring an evening of laughter, this edgy yet thought provoking night of comedy by the Second City Touring Company will leave you in stitches.

Second City, a unique talent in the entertainment industry, will perform Look Both Ways Before Talking at the Lincoln Theatre on March 29 and 30.

During the performance, all of your fears surrounding small talk will be laid on the table – thankfully, by someone else – as Second City leaves nothing unsaid, and discusses every touchy subject you’re too nervous to talk about yourself. Look Both Ways Before Talking is a brand-new sketch containing scripted scenes, music and hilarious improvisation filled with wit.

Based out of Chicago, Second City opened its doors in 1959. Once a small cabaret theatre, Second City has now grown into a successful and influential comedy troupe, producing some of comedy’s most well-known figures including Steve Carell and Tina Fey. Now in three major cities in North America, they have become a powerhouse in the comedic world, traveling extensively around North America and teaching the next generation of comedians in their three training centers. Partake in the celebration of their nearly six decades in the industry and the many successes they’ve had along the way.

Don’t miss your opportunity to witness this comedic masterpiece as the Second City Touring Company presents Look Both Ways Before Talking at the Lincoln Theatre. Performances on March 29 and 30 begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $35 and are available for purchase at the CAPA Ticket Center or through www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.