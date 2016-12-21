Seasons Sax performs at Franklin Park Conservatory

× Expand Photo courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory

On Friday, Dec. 23, leave the kids at home and head out to the Franklin Park Conservatory for a night of jazz, holiday music and the saxophone.

Seasons Sax, a local jazz quartet, will perform modern, upbeat interpretations of all the best holiday music. Seasons Sax is comprised of four saxophone players; Kris Keith, Matt Adams, Jim Seitz and Kevin O’Neill, each from different corners of Ohio.

The quartet has been a fixture at Easton Town Center during the holidays since 2007, and is a part of Class Acts Entertainment, a Columbus-based company that represents more than 300 artists for parties, weddings and more.

Seasons Sax soprano saxophone Kris Keith is no newcomer when it comes to the Columbus music scene. He has solidified himself in styles from jazz and Cuban to rock and classical. He joined the pit orchestra for Broadway in Columbus in 1999, performing at both the Ohio and Palace theaters. He’s also involved in multiple projects and bands, and is currently a lecturer in jazz studies as well as director of Jazz Ensemble and Latin Jazz Combo at The Ohio State University School of Music.

In all, Seasons Sax is sure to impress jazz lovers and those looking to get into the holiday spirit on the day before Christmas Eve.

Seasons Sax will perform on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Tickets to the event are free with admission, which is $14 for adults and $11 for seniors. For more information, visit www.fpconservatory.org.

