School of Rock brings rock show to Ohio thru Oct. 15

Broadway in Columbus is set to begin its 2017-2018 season by rocking out with the critically acclaimed Broadway rendition of School of Rock – The Musical.

If that title sounds familiar, you probably remember Jack Black’s role in the 2003 movie, School of Rock, based off a book by Julian Fellowes by the same name.

School of Rock – The Musical follows a plot similar to its Hollywood predecessor. Dewey Finn, a wannabe – yet prideful – rock star is down on his luck and finding little success with his musical endeavors. When things fall apart with his band, Finn decides to pose as a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Green Preparatory School to earn a few extra bucks in order to enter the Battle of the Bands.

× Expand Photo by Tristram Kenton

After watching a music class, Finn realizes his class’ real calling is rocking out. Instead of math or English, Finn teaches the kids the subject he knows best: rock. Soon, the class turns into a powerhouse rock group called School of Rock. And yes, the young performers are all really playing their own instruments.

The musical features all of the original music from the film as well as 14 new arranged by Andrew Lloyd Webber and musical theater’s first-ever kids’ rock band live on stage. School of Rock – The Musical received nominations for four 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score, and also took home the 2017 Oliver Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Tickets start at $37.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center, all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. For more information on the show and show times, please visit ustour.schoolofrockthemusical.com.

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.