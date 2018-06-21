Sam Smith brings 'Thrill of it All' to Columbus June 23

Four-time Grammy award winner Sam Smith is performing at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on June 23 for his Thrill of it All tour.

The native Londoner and 26-year-old pop artist rose to popularity in 2012 when he was featured on disclosure's breakthrough single, “Latch,” which was rated No. 11 on the U.K. singles chart list. Ever since then, he’s been belting out notes all around the world on his own tours, creating and innovating his musical style.

Smith has two albums, including his debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, which was released in 2014. Top songs from this album include his single “Stay with Me,” which became the No. 1 single in the U.K. and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and “I’m Not the Only One,” which reached the top five in both markets. His album, The Thrill of it All, was released in late 2017. Popular songs include “Pray,” “Burning” and “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which debuted as No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

After coming out as gay in May 2014, Smith has become an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community. He has also stated that he “feels as much as a man as a woman,” and has approached his sense of style and his music in an untraditional way.

Smith will bring his the Thrill of It All tour all around North America. Keep an eye out for his show on June 23 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

