Rosanne Cash to perform at McCoy Center Feb. 12

× Expand Photo by Clay Patrick McBride

On Feb. 12 at 7 p.m., the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts will welcome singer-songwriters Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal. The event will be her last stop in Ohio on her 2017 tour across the U.S. and Canada, following Springfield and Cincinnati.

Cash, daughter of the legendary Johnny Cash, has released 15 albums in her career, which have earned her four Grammys, 21 top-40 hits and 11 No. 1 singles, among others. She is most recognized for songs such as “Seven Year Ache,” “I Don’t Know Why You Want Me” and “It’s Such a Small World.” In 2014, Rosanne was awarded the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts, and she earned the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award for Sound Recordings in 2012.

Cash was born in Memphis, Tenn. to parents Johnny Cash and Vivian Liberto. She began her music career after graduating from high school, when she joined her father’s road show. Over the next several years, she performed as a background vocalist, wardrobe assistant and soloist on occasion. This inspired Cash to start recording in Germany, and in 1981 she released her hit album, Seven Year Ache. Since then, Cash has experienced remarkable success in the music industry, among other endeavors.

Alongside her vocal recognition, Cash is also a notable author and essayist. Her best-selling memoir, Composed, was said to be “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read,” by the Chicago Tribune. Cash has written three other books, and has been published in The New York Times, The Nation and Rolling Stone.

Take advantage of this opportunity to see this dynamic married duo at the McCoy Center. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster from $31 to $89 (614-469-0939; www.ticketmaster.com). Click here to purchase tickets.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.