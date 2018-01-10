What do potato salad, a glass of scotch and belly laughs have in common?

The answer is Ron “Tater Salad” White. White will appear for a night of hilarious storytelling at the Palace Theatre on Jan. 12.

He received major recognition as one of the original Blue Collar Comedy Tour members alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. White is a presence onstage, with a Texan accent and never seen without a glass of scotch and a cigar in hand. With two Grammy nominations and four comedy albums under his belt – all four reaching No. 1 on the Billboard comedy charts – along with more than 14 million copies sold, White is one of the highest-grossing stand-up comedians in the U.S.

The 61-year-old tells the origin story of his nickname frequently in his routines. After being arrested for being drunk in public at the age of 17 by an officer he’d known all his life, he claimed his alias was Tater Salad. Years later, White found himself being arrested once again. After the officer looked up his information, and asked if he was Ron “Tater Salad” White. In that moment, the legend of Tater Salad was born. White has since released projects citing the name, including the 1990 CD Tater Salad aka. Busted in Des Moines and the 2004 DVD They Call Me “Tater Salad.”

Hear the legendary Tater Salad story as well as a slew of other mishaps and personal stories straight from the horse’s mouth, when Ron White performs at the Palace Theatre on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. Tickets are $50.25 and $60.25, and can be bought at the CAPA Ticket Center or by clicking here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.