Riverdance performs at the Palace Theatre May 12-14

As a part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour, Riverdance is making a pit stop in Columbus at the Palace Theatre this weekend, May 12-14.

Combining dance, music and song – all native to Ireland – Riverdance sticks to its roots while still introducing new costumes, lighting, projections and even a brand new number: “Anna Livia.” It’s an a cappella number featuring the female Irish dancers that pays tribute to the river where Riverdance was born, as well as all female Irish dancers.

Riverdance originally began as a seven-minute interval act during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest. Moya Doherty, the producer of the contest, took particular interest in the performance. Enlisting the help of director John McColgan and composer Bill Whelan, Doherty developed it into a full-length show in 1995. The trio is still working together to put on 20th Anniversary World Tour.

The Irish dancing troupe is perfect for people of all ages, bringing old Irish traditions into the present day through dancing and music.

Riverdance has performed in North and South America, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and Oceania since its inception, dancing across 46 different countries. The troupe has travelled more than 700,000 miles, the distance it would take to travel to the moon and back, and back again.

Split into two acts, the show’s runtime is approximately two hours, including the interval.

Performances are May 12 at 8 p.m., May 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and May 14 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., presented by CAPA and Broadway Across America.

Purchase your tickets at the CAPA Ticket Center or online at www.ticketmaster.com, starting at $39.

