× Expand Photo by Jay Gilbert

It may be the start of 2018, but the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts is bringing back the ’80s with a special performance by Rick Springfield on Jan. 12 along Springfield’s Stripped Down tour.

Though he is perhaps best known for the 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl,” a song about a man in love with his best friend’s girlfriend, Springfield has been on the move and constantly active since his first album, Beginnings, released in 1972. In fact, the album is the perfect refresher to his older music, as his upcoming album The Snake King releases Jan. 26.

Springfield has become known for his pop and rock roots, but The Snake King is his exploration into blues. Audiences in the Stripped Down tour can expect an inside look into the new album. The Stripped Down tour aims to bring a more intimate and personal show to fans, after a career performing in high-energy and thrilling shows for more than 30 years. In addition to some new music, audiences should look forward to old hits that never quite fit the full band sets.

Springfield’s face is perhaps even as recognizable as his voice. He plays the role of Dr. Noah Drake on the ABC soap General Hospital, a role that he has made many reappearances on since his character’s debut in 1981. More recently, he appeared alongside Meryl Streep in the 2015 film Ricki and the Flash, in the CW series Supernatural, HBO’s True Detective and in FX’s American Horror Story.

Catch up with the multi-talented Australian on Jan. 12 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts for his Stripped Down tour at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, all Ticketmaster outlets or by clicking here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.