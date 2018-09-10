REVIEW: Fall Out Boy rocks Columbus Sept. 9

The world-renowned alternative rock band Fall Out Boy took the stage of Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sept. 9.

The band’s tour arrived hot off the heels of its album, Mania. The album is Fall Out Boy’s seventh and debuted at an impressive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Songs such as “Young and Menace,” “The Last of the Real Ones” and “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” have rocked the radios since the album’s release on Jan. 19.

Fall Out Boy first formed in 2001, in Wilmette, Illinois. The band first entered the alternative rock scene with its debut album Take This To Your Grave. It followed up the underground success of its debut album with From Under the Cork Tree. The two singles – “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” and “Dance Dance” – from the band’s sophomore album went double platinum.

Since then, the band has skyrocketed to fame. Mania is Fall Out Boy’s fourth album to reach the top ten on the Billboard 200.

Fall Out Boy performed at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 9 with Beartooth and Machine Gun Kelly as openers. Its setlist consisted of old favorites such as “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” and “Irresistible” along with newer, fresher songs such as “Saturday” and “Lake Effect Boy.”

The band kept things visually exciting throughout the concert. Sparks, jets of fire and a wall of ever-changing visuals blew the audience away. The flame-shooting guitar was a crowd favorite. Fall Out Boy also took advantage of a rising stage.

Learn more about Fall Out Boy at www.falloutboy.com.

