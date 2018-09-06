Raise a Toast at Schmidt’s Oktoberfest Sept. 7- 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spirit Photographers www.SpiritPhotographers.com

Once again, Schmidt’s is ringing in October early by celebrating its 53rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend, Sept. 7, 8 and 9.

Each celebration brings to Columbus an authentic taste of the original festival held in Munich, Germany, complete with food, music, dancing and, of course, plenty of beer.

Following the keg tapping at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, the 10th Annual Vier Meiler/Brat Trot sponsored by MS3 Sports will kick off the festival with a four-mile walk/run throughout the Ohio Expo Center.

After that, head over to the pavilions for authentic German food such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels and schnitzel, with a portion of all sales going toward the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Vendors include Schmidt’s, DK Diner, Mozart’s, Mauger’s Mini Donuts and many more.

No Oktoberfest would be complete without plenty of beverage options, and attendees will find no shortage at this year’s festival. Sample the best of Ohio’s craft breweries at the Craft Beer Garten or try a selection of wine in the Heidelberg Wine Garten. Giant Eagle will also be hosting a Beers of the World event, where Heidelberg Beer Experts will present a variety of beers from across the globe.

Aside from food and drink, this year’s Oktoberfest will feature music from German bands like the Klaberheads and Alphorn Grüezie as well as a yodeling contest, karaoke, Cream Puff Stuff, and a stein hoisting contest.

There will also be an Art & Craft Marktplatz and Merchant Market, providing the community with the opportunity to browse one-of-a-kind creations from local artisans and small businesses. In addition, kids will surely enjoy the Kinderplatz, a free area with inflatables, arts and crafts, and strolling accordionists.

With more than 35,000 in attendance at past celebrations, Schmidt’s Oktoberfest is a great way to take part in a local tradition spanning 50-plus years. Admission to the festival is free with $10 parking at the Expo Center. For more information on the event, please visit www.columbusoktoberfest.com.

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.