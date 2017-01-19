ProMusica & violinist to perform classics Jan. 21-22

× Expand Alexandra Conunova. Photo courtesy of Nicéphore Productions

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will be welcoming Alexandra Conunova, a renowned violinist, on Jan. 21-22, to perform the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Schubert and Jean Sibelius, among others.

Conunova hails from the Republic of Moldova and is currently on a worldwide tour. Her performances have drawn the attention of critics and the mainstream since 2012, when she was awarded with the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition first-place award in Hannover, Germany. Since then, she has won major prizes at events such as the XV International Tchaikovsky Compeition and the 2015 Singapore International Violin Competition. Most recently, Alexandra was awarded the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award and Fellowship in 2016, and was granted the title Master of Arts in 2015 from her home country.

Conunova wrapped up her year in December entertaining audiences in Russia and Switzerland, with her final, solo recital in Italy performing the works of Bach, Ysaye and Paganini. Her 2017 schedule is the first to include a stop in the United States. The rest of this year will take Conunova all over Europe, even reaching as far as Japan in June.

ProMusica Music Director David Danzmayr will lead the chamber orchestra to present Mendelssohn’s Reformation Symphony. Conunova will be taking the stage to complete the first half of the concert, where she will perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.

Take advantage of this opportunity to see Conunova perform in Columbus alongside the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra by purchasing single tickets available now through the ProMusica office starting at $12. Call 614-464-0066, visit www.promusicacolumbus.org or go to Ticketmaster. For more details on packages available for the upcoming 2017-18 concert season, click here.

