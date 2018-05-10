ProMusica presents 'David & Vadim' May 12-13

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rick Buchanan

The final curtain for ProMusica’s 39th season will draw back this weekend to reveal a grand finale.

Focused on the artistic geniuses of Beethoven, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra with Music Director David Danzmayr teams up with violinist Vadim Gluzman, a five-season ProMusica creative partner and principal guest artist, for the fourth time to create a “monumental work of the orchestral repertoire.”

In a press release, ProMusica’s Executive Director Janet Chen notes the significance of the concerts and how the finale performance will be quite spectacular.

“It is always a high point of the season when we get our two artistic leaders, David Danzmayr and Vadim Gluzman, on stage together to perform,” Chen says. “These concerts have become a beloved tradition at ProMusica and are always exceptionally dynamic performances – providing a great way to end to our concert season.”

The concert begins with Straussiana, a 1953 arrangement of Johann Strauss melodies by Eric Wolfgang Korngold. Next, the audience will hear the beautiful solo performance by Gluzman, Violin Concerto, a well-known violin work by Beethoven. And to close out the evening, the orchestra will perform Symphony No. 7, one of Beethoven’s most beloved works.

Opening the concert each night, middle school violinist from ProMusica’s Play Us Forward program will take the stage for a brief performance. The program, now in its third year, helps students in underserved communities throughout central Ohio learn musical skills free of charge.

Performances will run Saturday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Theatre. Tickets start at $12. For more information on where and how to purchase tickets, visit www.promusicacolumbus.org.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.