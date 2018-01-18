The holiday season may have passed, but winter is just getting started. Bundle up and come enjoy the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra perform Northern Lights, a classical celebration of northern climates and winter months. Featuring favorites from Bach to Nielsen, with special guests Vadim Gluzman, Anthony Trionfo and David Schrader, the performance will surely delight.

Audiences can look forward to the following pieces in this order:

Lera Auerabach – T’filah

Carl Nielsen – Suite for Strings, Op. 1 “Petite Suite”

Johann Sebastian Bach – Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Johann Sebastian Bach – Adagio from Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor

Pēteris Vasks – Distant Light

Creative partner, principle guest and violinist, Gluzman, who joined the ProMusica artistic leadership team in 2013, will lead the orchestra from the first violin position. Born in the former Soviet Union in 1973, he began playing the violin at age 7 and has studied all over the world, performing with major orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Israel Philharmonic and London Symphony. Gluzman will spotlight his artistry with a violin solo in Vasks’ Distant Light.

Featured guests Trionfo (flute) and Schrader (harpsichord), will also have solo performances during Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. Trionfo, a multiple award-winning flutist, is appearing by arrangement with Young Concert Artists, Inc. and has performed with the Colburn Symphony Orchestra, former President Barack Obama’s “President’s Own” Marine Band and the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Schrader is a faculty member of Roosevelt University and has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will perform Northern Lights twice this weekend. The first performance will take place Saturday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Worthington United Methodist Church and the second will take place Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Theatre. Tickets can be purchased through the ProMusica office, Ticketmaster or by clicking here.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.