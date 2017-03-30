ProMusica collaborates with renowned pianist April 1

×

Photo courtesy of ProMusica

Pianist Andrew Campbell will be collaborating with ProMusica Orchestra’s quartet of principal string players this Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Worthington United Methodist Church.

This is the second time Campbell has joined ProMusica, and this time the setting will be in an intimate chamber music setting with principal musicians Concertmaster Katherine McLin, violin; Mary Harris, viola; Marc Moskovitz, cello; and John Pellegrino, double bass.

Until the mid-19th century, composers wrote chamber pieces specifically for the violin, cello, double bass and piano. Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet will follow suit, and utilize the classic line-up for a classical piano quintet. Various smaller groups will also be featured within the ensemble, including Joseph Haydn, Errollyn Wallen, Robert Volkmann and Franz Schubert.

Campbell has a rich history in collaboration. In fact, he has established himself as one of the most versatile collaborative pianists in the U.S. He has performed as an opera rehearsal pianist for renowned conductors such as André Previn and Plácido Domingo, worked closely with writer and composer Carlisle Floyd, and is currently an assistant professor of collaborative piano and chamber music at the Arizona State University School of Music. Campbell has performed in a multitude of recitals throughout the country through his partnerships with his wife, Katherine McLin, in the McLin/Campbell Duo and with McLin and clarinetist Robert Spring.

The concert will be held at the Worthington United Methodist Church. Tickets can be purchased for $37 through the ProMusica office (614-464-0066) or online at www.promusicacolumbus.org.

