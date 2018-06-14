Pride brings color to Columbus June 15-17

× Expand Photos courtesy of Stonewall Columbus Festival and Parade

Stonewall is hosting its 37th annual Pride Festival and Parade from Friday, June 15-Sunday, June 17 at Bicentennial and Genoa Park in Columbus. All are welcome to the event.

Pride is a festival and parade held around the world, working to spread the belief that “love is love” throughout the Columbus community, as well as a general message of acceptance to all. These events are funded from the generosity of the LGBTQ community and allies, and assisted by countless volunteers.

The first Pride Festival and Parade was held in Columbus during June of 1981. At this time, only 200 people attended the event, some wearing bags over their heads to conceal their identity. During the 2017 festival, over 500,000 people, activists and community organizations attended, marching and voicing their pride for acceptance.

Pride includes a multitude of interesting and fun events such as the annual parade, Run for Pride 5K, Pride Bicycle Ride, Pride Poker Run and various forms of entertainment wrapped up by the Pride Brunch on Sunday morning.

The parade will be held on Saturday, June 16 starting at 10:30 a.m. at Goodale and High in the Short North Arts District.

The festival includes entertainment starting on Friday, June 15 from DJ K-WILD, Liberty Deep Down, Bitch, Nedra Belle with Stephanie’s Child, the Parkers Louis Band and more. On Saturday, June 16 the festival will feature Bobby D, Topher James & Biscuit Brigade, the Blu Janes, Vascoe Dada, Martha Wash, Honey and Blue, DJ K-WILD, and local drag performers.

Come and support the annual Pride Festival and Parade for an exciting time with friends, and meet members of a welcoming community.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.