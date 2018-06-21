Polaris Live concert series begins June 21

× Expand Polaris Live

Don’t Miss a Single Show June 21: Reaganomics

June 28: MojoFlo

July 5: Stadium 11

July 12: The Conspiracy Band

July 19: Shucking Bubba

July 26: The McCartney Project

Aug. 2: Rockhouse

Aug. 9: Popgun

Aug. 16: Reaganomics

Aug. 23: SWAGG

Expanding from eight weeks to 10 this year, Polaris Live takes place every Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. through Aug. 23 at the Polaris Lifestyle Center. All the concerts are free and shoppers are welcome to play outdoor activities while listening to local cover bands. But having fun with the community isn’t the only benefit; proceeds from drink purchases will support local charities, as well.

The Reaganomics kick off the concert series this Thursday, June 21 with their signature ’80s style and covers. The band has been performing for 22 years and has been a signature part of the central Ohio music scene, even performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and at the inaugural ball for Governor John Kasich.

“Polaris Fashion Place is excited to bring back this event to our guests,” says Bruce Goldsberry, general manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “As a central place for the community to gather, we invite everyone to take advantage of these concerts, as well as our shopping, dining and other entertainment options.”

Open seven days a week, the Polaris Fashion Place is one of central Ohio’s essential shopping locations with more than 190 popular retail, dining and entertainment choices for shoppers to enjoy. The mall, in addition to Polaris Live, hosts more than 75 events throughout the year.

Polaris Live starts June 21 andd runs through Aug. 23. Concerts are every Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.