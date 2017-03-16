Pixar soundtracks take the stage with CSO March 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

Pixar films have found their way to many a movie theater, but this weekend, they’ll be hitting a performing arts theater in Columbus.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Pixar in Concert Saturday, March 18 at the Ohio Theatre. The show begins at 8 p.m.

A total of 14 Pixar films will be represented in the show. High-definition clips of each, featuring montages of memorable movie moments from every one, will be projected up on screen.

Meanwhile, the orchestra will perform pieces from the movie’s soundtracks. Movies featured in the show include Cars, WALL•E, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc. and Brave, with music by composers including Randy Newman, Patrick Doyle, Thomas Newman and Michael Giacchino.

Family-friendly is the name of the game for this show, as its content might imply.

Though Pixar music is new to the symphony, the ensemble has trod this type of ground before. Last spring, it performed a similar show with movies from Disney’s animated canon, and in fall 2014, it put up clips from Tim Burton films while performing Danny Elfman music from all of them.

The 2014 Tim Burton/Danny Elfman show “was a massive success,” says Rich Corsi, director of operations for CAPA, which oversees operations for the orchestra. “Talking with some of the Columbus Symphony musicians, they love doing the movie stuff.”

Pixar in Concert is part of the orchestra’s 2016-17 Pops series, which finishes April 8 with Cirque de la Symphonie.

Tickets range from $26 to $68. They may be purchased at the CAPA ticket office at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.; at Ticketmaster outlets as well as www.ticketmaster.com; and by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

More information on the show can be found on the orchestra’s website, www.columbussymphony.com.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.