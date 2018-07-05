Picnic with the Pops features Billy Joel covers July 7

× Expand Photo by Randall L Schieber Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons

On Saturday, July 7th, the Fourth of July weekend will blast you out of the water as the Columbus Symphony and Orchestra strings together music by idol Billy Joel for Picnic with the Pops at the Columbus Commons.

The annual summer series is presented by Nationwide, and is a relaxed event in which you can bring your own lawn chairs, picnic blankets and food for an enjoyable music-filled experience.

The Columbus Symphony and Orchestra will open the show with conductor Stuart Chafetz holding the reins for its vibrant blast of music by Billy Joel.

Billy Joel is one of the most popular recording artists for music in the world. He grew up in the Bronx of New York City, which heavily influenced his music and style. After starting his career in 1972 with his first solo contract and release of Cold Spring Harbor, he has sold over 150 million records, had 33 top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations. He also set a record deal with Columbia Records and released his second album, Piano Man. Since then, Joel has been an innovative and inspiring musical muse for many.

After the orchestra’s performance, Michael Cavanaugh will hit the stage. Michael Cavanaugh is a native Clevelander who is most famous for his acting and Broadway performance in the musical Movin’ Out. He is a pianist who has been inspired by Billy Joel during his career. Some of his songs from the musical Movin’ Out include “My Life,” “Just the Way You Are” and “River of Dreams.”

You can buy tickets via the Columbus Symphony and Orchestra website, or from ticketmaster. Doors open at the Columbus Commons for the event at 5:30 p.m., and the show officially starts at 8 p.m.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.