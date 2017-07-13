Picnic with the Pops brings Common to Columbus

× Expand Photo courtesy of TCG Entertainment

The Columbus Symphony will present A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop featuring Common. This Grammy-, Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning rapper will perform at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the Columbus Commons at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The rapper, actor, film producer, activist and poet will join the Columbus Symphony to perform music from his latest album, the critically-acclaimed Black America Again, as well as some of his biggest hits.

Released during the 2016 presidential election, Common’s 11th studio album Black America Again addresses issues of race and injustice in America today. The album features the socially-conscious single, “Black America Again” featuring Stevie Wonder, and “Letter to the Free,” the end-title track to Ava DuVernay’s powerful documentary, 13TH.

In 2014, Common appeared on the big screen as Civil Rights Movement leader James Bevel in DuVernay’s Selma, the Oscar-nominated film that portrays the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches. Alongside John Legend, Common won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Original Song and the 2015 Golden Globe for Best Original Song for their collaboration “Glory,” which was featured in the film.

Common most recently appeared opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 2 and will be featured later this year in action-thriller Hunter Killer with Gerard Butler, Billy Bob Thornton and Gary Oldman.

General admission lawn tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $10 for children aged 3-12. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Tables of 8 or 10 are also available for purchase, ranging from $304 to $830 per table. Catering for the table is available at the discretion of the purchaser. Tickets and tables can be purchased at the gate on the day of the show, by phone at 614.469.0939 or in online here.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.