Picnic with the Pops’ Patriotic Pops is back July 1

Photo by Randall L. Schieber Picnic with the Pops, Chris Botti and The Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Commons

The Picnic with the Pops annual Independence Day tradition will take on a new spin Saturday, July 1.

The group will be joined by the Harmony Project, a Columbus-based, non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between social divides through arts, education and community service. The group uses singing to reach underserved neighborhoods, public schools, prisons, housing facilities and other communities to strengthen the voices of people in these groups.

Conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson, the evening will include patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” The end of the show will be topped off with a brilliant fireworks display.

Doors for Patriotic Pops open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion at 160 S. High St. General admission lawn tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages three to 14 and children under two are free. Tables of eight to 10 are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.picnicwiththepops.com or www.ticketmaster.com. More information about the Harmony Project can be found at www.harmonyproject.com.

