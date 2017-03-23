Peter Frampton unplugs at McCoy Center March 24

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gregg Roth

This Friday, March 24 Peter Frampton will unplug at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany.

Frampton has been rocking out on stage for almost 50 years, and he shows no signs of slowing. The English rock star first became popular through his time spent as lead singer and guitarist of the bands The Herd and Humble Pie before recording the album Frampton in 1975. The live album was an instant hit and included some of his most popular songs, including “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Show Me the Way.”

Frampton is considered one of the greatest names in rock. He is known for using a talk box, a tool that distorts the sound of an instrument using the musician’s voice, in addition to being a vocalist and guitarist. Throughout his career he has released a whopping 25 albums and performed with many fellow rock ‘n’ roll legends including Ringo Starr and David Bowie. He is known for his exemplary guitar skills and stunning live performances. The creativity and improvisation of the many long riffs in his most popular songs have been his claim to fame. His most iconic hit may be the 14-minute “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

Frampton released his most recent album in 2016, titled Acoustic Classics. It features fan favorites and some of his most popular hits in an acoustic format. Peter Frampton RAW, An Acoustic Tour, will visit stages across the U.S.

Come to the show this Friday at 8 pm at the McCoy Center. Tickets start at $36 and can be bought at the CAPA Ticket Center, by phone at 614-469-0939 or at ticketmaster.com.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer.